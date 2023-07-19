I am a clean athlete, says Tobi Amusan, vows to challenge AIU charge

Nigerian superstar athlete Tobi Amusan has voiced her disappointment over the charge levelled against her by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), insisting that she is a clean athlete.

Amusan got punished by the AIU on Wednesday after the agency claimed that she deliberately missed testing for doping several times this year, a mandatory requirement for all athletes before any international track and field event.

According to the track record breaker, the AIU said that she had missed three tests in 12 months.

This charge for Nigeria’s biggest hope for laurels at international athletic events unfortunately comes after the Ogun State-born sprint star set the fastest record for a 100-metre meet hurdle race in Poland. Read also: Tobi Amusan beats America;s Kendria, Nia to set new 100m hurdles meet record Amusan, saddened by this development, especially as she prepares for another World Athletic Championship, has promised to clear her name and get the charge dropped.

Reacting via her Twitter handle, she promised to fight this charge and would have her case decided by a Tribunal of three arbitrators before the start of next month’s championship.

She expressed a strong belief that the Tribunal would rule in her favour, urging her supporters and Nigerians in general to support and pray for her.