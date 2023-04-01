Human capital development: Nigerian entrepreneur, Okwuazu, gets award at UK parliament

For his contributions towards development of human capital, talents and business empowerment in Africa and the world at large, Melody Fidel Okwuazu, a Nigerian entrepreneur, has won the outstanding entrepreneur missionary award at the United Kingdom Investors Summit 2023 held at the Parliament House of Lords in London.

The award is a celebration of Melody’s entrepreneurial and philanthropic achievements in the areas of youth and start-ups mentorship, coaching, empowerment and grant disbursement spanning across Nigeria and Africa.

According to the organisers of the United Kingdom Investors Summit 2023, it is inspiring to award Melody Okwuazu with the outstanding entrepreneur missionary award for his numerous accomplishments this year which includes mentoring over 5,000 persons, financed and supported over a hundred new businesses as well as offer of academic scholarships to about 20 persons.

Aswathy Sahadevan, Lead organiser of the United Kingdom Investors Summit 2023,.said,: “We are proud of the works and impactful achievements of Melody who is contributing in no small way in developing and growing human capital, talents and business empowerment in Africa and the world at large.”

Melody, who doubles as an awardee and guest speaker at the United Kingdom Investors Summit 2023, spoke about stability and sustenance using talents and skills monetisation as veritable tools.

“Skills and special talents have given Nigeria and Nigerians an edge in the areas of technology, sports, music, general entertainment and more.

“Today, the world celebrates Victor Osimhen, the Nigerian footballer in Napoli, Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage are reckoned with in music globally, the name Silas Adekunle rings a bell in the robotics world all because of special talents. This is why I have dedicated a larger part of my life discovering, horning and empowering talents across Africa,” Melody said.

He further said: “My strategy is quite different from handing out fish to the needy. I rather discover, coach and present empowerment grants to budding talents and start-up entrepreneurs in order to lead towards growth pathways.”

While introducing and presenting the award to the Nigerian entrepreneur, the organisers described Melody as a personality who is making a huge difference in Africa and the world at large through his business and entrepreneurship coaching platforms.