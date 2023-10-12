How we raided and abducted FGC Yauri students – bandit

Members of the Department of Force Intelligence’s Intelligence Response Team and the Police Special Tactical Squad paraded 54 offenders and suspects on Wednesday. The suspects were detained for a variety of crimes, including murder, gun running, armed robbery, and kidnapping.

One of the suspects, Auwal Abdullahi, admitted to being involved in the kidnapping of a number of students from Kebbi State’s Federal Government College in Yauri. After that, the pupils were brought to the Dansadau Forest in Zamfara State.

“Upon his arrest, he confessed to have participated in the kidnap of the students on June 17, 2021, which he did in collaboration with one Kachala Dogogide of Dansadau forest, in Zamfara State, who happened to be the gang leader who led about 100 men to the school for the raid.” Muyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer said.

During the offenders’ parade, Adejobi revealed that a gang had been captured and discovered to be in possession of counterfeit dollar. notes.

“The gallant operatives of DFI-IRT and DFI-STS recovered 92 different firearms, 760 live ammunition, 14 exhibit vehicles, one forged document, 120 magazines, two IEDs, one suicide belt, as well as cash sums of fake currencies totaling 970,000 US dollars, which were also marked as exhibits for the prosecution of the various cases,” he said

Adejobi explained further saying, “On August 8, 2023, while acting on credible intelligence, our personnel arrested two individuals, one Abdulmalik Abdurrahman from Kano State and Umaru Musa from Kaduna State, in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“The arrest was a result of their possession of a whooping 970,000 United States Dollars, which raised suspicions of counterfeiting.

“On interrogations, both individuals openly confessed involvement in a counterfeit currency scheme.

“They disclosed that they had acquired the fake U.S. dollars at the cost of 250,000 Naira each from a supplier based in Lagos State. Our operatives are closing in on their supplier as we speak.

“Similarly, the IRT executed another highly successful operation, resulting in the apprehension of five principal suspects connected with the kidnapping of a Swiss national named Diego Tanner.

“This unfortunate incident occurred on May 30, 2023, when Mr. Tanner was abducted and subsequently released after a ransom payment of 2000 euros.

“The operatives of the IRT, tirelessly working to bring criminals to justice, put to use, the Nigeria Police Force’s ICT apparatus and arrested all the five principal suspects involved in this kidnapping case earlier listed.

“This operation not only led to the apprehension of the suspects but also resulted in the recovery of critical evidence; including an iPhone 12 belonging to the victim, forged documents, fake gold-plated bars, and a single-barrel rifle.