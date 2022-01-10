FGC Yauri abduction: 30 students, 1 teacher regain freedom

The Kebbi State government says 30 students and a teacher of Federal Government College (FGC), Birnin Yauri, abducted by bandits last year, have regained their freedom.

Malam Yahaya Sarki, the special adviser Media to Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, confirmed this in a statement made available to the media at the weekend in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

Sarki said: “ 30 students of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, and one teacher have arrived Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State capital, following their release.

Read also: Police raid criminals’ hideouts in Taraba, rescue kidnap victims

“They shall undergo medical screening and support while being reunited with their families.

“We thank all security agencies and those who have helped in securing the release, while congratulating President, Muhammadu Buhari, for the success.”

Some 30 students of the same school were released on October 21, 2022, brought to Birnin Kebbi and reunited with their families.

This is in addition to some who were earlier released to their parents.