Kogi police parade suspected criminals, kidnappers

…Say, ‘They will be charged to court soon’

The Kogi Police Command Commissioner, Bethrand Onuoha on Tuesday at the state command headquarters paraded about ten suspected criminals as part of their recent achievements recorded in their ongoing onslaught against criminal elements terrorising the innocent people of the state.

Earlier in his briefing, CP Onuoha said the Command has adopted comprehensive crime prevention and detection strategies as well as operational measures to include the commencement of intensive raids of identified criminal hideouts, black spots and flash points across the state, adding that the Command has continued to adopt common problem-solving strategies for effective result on the Community Policing which has improved public confidence on service delivery.

He said: “The Command has provided an avenue for effective collaboration with other critical stakeholders by giving them access to share information and intelligence that will assist in crime control and management.”

Due to the support and cooperation of the good people of Kogi State, CP. Bethrand disclosed that the Command has recorded major successes in its efforts in crime prevention and public safety.

Read also: Kogi government vows to crush criminals, ensure election safety

He pointed out that one ThankGod Joseph and Monday Matthew were arrested with three Dane guns, one short gun, one single barrel gun, three cutlasses/knives, five jerry cans of palm oil and several charms.

Following a tip-off on 28/04/2023, by the United Onicha-Igo Development Association in Ofu Local Government Area, Kogi State, “It is alleged among other things, that a group of hoodlums led by one Sumaila Musa (aka Osama), now at large; ThankGod Joseph and others, all ‘m’ of Onicha-Igo town in Ofu, had serially turned criminality into business activities as they frequently terrorise the residents of Onicha-Igo and its environs.”

Onuoha equally said that the hoodlums were said to be responsible for a series of armed robberies, thuggery, mischief, assault, kidnapping and culpable homicide which they committed on different dates against different individuals in the Onicha-Igo community.

“On 23/03/2023 at about 0130hrs, the hoodlums invaded the house and premises of one Mrs. Rachael Agada firing guns sporadically, robbed the occupants of their valuable properties, kidnapped the house girl of Mrs Agada, named Nawaitu and stole away her Hilux Van.

“Also, on 28/01/2023, the hoodlums fired guns sporadically and killed one Miss Queen Onoja of Onicha-Igo without any just cause. The hoodlums also demolished the overhead water tank in the community, cut it into pieces and took it away without any justification.

Read also: Kogi indigenes call for investigation of violence instigators in the state

“While the cases are under investigation, on 28/09/2023, 01/10/2023 and 05/10/2023 respectively, the hoodlums led by ThankGod Joseph and Matthew invaded Onicha-Igo village and started robbing the innocent residents of their valuables.

“The two were arrested on 05/10/2023 during their robbery operation while others fled. The following items were recovered from them; four locally made guns, two jack knives; some local charms, two-and-half Jerry cans of palm oil, seven sachets of salt, one itel Phone, and a house mirror, among other items which they robbed from their innocent victims.”

In the same vein, Haruna Adamu and Yakubu Mohammed were arrested for an alleged criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide and false alarm.

Following a tip-off that some hoodlums attacked one Harisu Abdulrasheed and lynched him to death, the operatives attached to Kabba promptly swung into action and arrested the above suspects.

Read also: Kogi: Bello charges residents on security, others

It was further disclosed that the deceased who was an Okada man from Ayetoro conveyed a passenger from Kabba to Ayetoro; then used the opportunity to visit his friend, one Haruna Adamu of Ayetoro.

While he was in Haruna Adamu’s shop, the CP said the late Abdulrasheed met other suspects and he had a handshake with them. Immediately, the suspects raised a fake alarm that the deceased took their manhood which attracted the mob to lynch the deceased and burn him to death. The suspects confessed to the crime.

“They will be charged to court as soon as the investigation into the case is completed,” he said.