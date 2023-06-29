Kogi: Bello charges residents on security, others

Governor Yahaya Bello has urged the people of Kogi State to remain security conscious, show respect to constituted authority, and be law-abiding.

Bello gave the charge after he observe the eid prayer at Okene eid praying ground, as he promised to fulfil his promises of developing the state far better than he met it when he took over the leadership of the state in 2016.

He said “I thank God almighty who has brought us thus far. This is my last time of praying on this ground as a governor and I thank God for his protection, guidance and the good health we have enjoyed throughout my tenure till date”.

Governor Bello called on the citizens of the state to be patient with the current government of President Bola Tinubu, expressing the belief that better days are ahead.

He noted that in the last seven years and five months, his government has committed a lot in ensuring that the state remain peaceful and urged the citizens of the state to cooperate and support him to complete his tenure that would end January next year.