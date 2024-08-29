How to update your NIN details via mobile, online, and applicable fees

Updating your National Identification Number (NIN) details is a crucial task that can now be accomplished from the comfort of your home.

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has provided several methods to modify your NIN details, whether through a shortcode on your mobile device or by accessing the NIMC portal.

Below is a comprehensive guide on how to update your NIN details, including the steps involved and the fees applicable for different types of modifications.

Eligibility for Using NIMC Shortcode

Before using the NIMC shortcode service, ensure that your phone number is linked to your NIN registration. Additionally, be aware that all modification requests are subject to verification and approval by NIMC, and you may be charged a fee for the modification service.

Read also: How to check your WAEC result in 2024

How to Modify NIN Details Using the NIMC Shortcode

Step 1: Dial the Shortcode

On your mobile phone, dial *346#.

Step 2: Select the NIN Modification Option

From the menu that appears, select the “NIN Modification” option.

Step 3: Enter Your NIN

Enter your 11-digit National Identification Number (NIN) as prompted.

Step 4: Verify Your NIN

Ensure that the NIN you entered is correct and proceed to the next step.

Step 5: Choose the Modification Type

Select the specific detail you want to modify (e.g., name, date of birth, address).

Step 6: Input the New Details

Enter the new information you wish to update.

Step 7: Confirm the Changes

Review the new details you entered to ensure they are correct.

Step 8: Receive a Confirmation Code

You will receive a confirmation code via SMS.

Step 9: Confirm the Modification

Enter the confirmation code to finalize the modification process.

Step 10: Receive Update Confirmation

You will receive a message confirming that your NIN has been successfully updated.

Note: If you need to change the phone number linked to your NIN due to loss or theft, a police report is required.

Updating Details via the NIMC Portal

If you prefer to update your NIN details online, you can do so via the NIMC portal. Below are the steps to modify specific details such as your date of birth.

Read also: How to apply for Nigerian passport abroad in 2024

Steps to Modify Date of Birth:

Log into the Portal: Begin by verifying your NIN and logging into the portal.

Navigate to the Dashboard: Select the date of birth modification option.

Make Payment: Complete the payment through Paystack.

Validate NPC Certificate: Enter your National Population Commission (NPC) certificate number to auto-fill the date of birth field (this is non-editable). If you do not have a birth certificate, you can perform an online birth attestation with the NPC.

Upload Documents: Submit your NPC certificate along with any other supporting documents required.

Review and Submit: Review all the information provided, check the attestation box, and submit your request.

Receive Modification Slip: A transaction slip will be generated instantly.

Receive Notification: Upon approval, your updated NIN slip will be sent to your email or can be printed from your dashboard.

Read also: How to apply for Germany’s opportunity card

Required Documents for Modifications

The specific documents required for each type of modification are as follows:

Date of Birth Modification:

Digitized NPC Attestation Certificate (for those born before 1992).

Digitized NPC Birth Certificate (for those born after 1992).

Name Change:

Court affidavit.

Newspaper extract.

Marriage certificate (for changes related to marital status).

Another government-issued ID.

Address Update:

Utility bill.

Tenancy agreement.

Attestation letter from a community leader.

Fees for NIN Modifications

The service fees for various NIN modifications are listed below:

Date of Birth Update: ₦16,340

Name Change: ₦1,522

Phone Number Change: ₦1,522

Address Update: ₦1,522

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing about profiles, business, finance, travel, and world affairs, leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with his readers.