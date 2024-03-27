How to apply for Nigerian passport abroad in 2024

The Ministry of Interior announced that Nigerians in the diaspora can now obtain passports through online applications, eliminating long queues and middlemen March 09.

Ridwan Adelaja, spokesperson to Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, indicated the Ministry introduced a new system for Nigerians abroad to obtain passports, and from now on, the new system is expected to be used.

“No cause for alarm. They will all be processed and produced duly. However, going forward, the new system is expected to be used,” Adelaja replied to an X user asking what would happen to applications scheduled with the “old system”. — Ridwan Adelaja March 9

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply for your passport from outside Nigeria.

Visit the official website: passport.immigration.gov.ng

Click: “Apply from outside Nigeria”

Click: On ‘Create new application’ and fill in the form

Select your processing country and center, contact information, and next of kin.

Select the number of pages and booklet type. (fees vary based on selection)

Make online payment (USD)

Book an appointment for biometric enrolment

Proceed for enrolment on your scheduled date

Wait for Passport pick-up notification (via SMS)

Reactions from Nigerians on “X” who commended the ministry for the timely improvement in passport collection.

“I applied for my passport and it was done by 11am, By 11am today, my passport arrive my house by mail.

Whoever is in charge is doing something right”. @Wizarab10 tweeted.

@Knightof delta posted “The immigration service under Tinubu is something else. Not much talk, just action. Was it not just a year ago getting a passport was like rocket science?

The efficiency is actually mind-blowing. Something worth celebrating, at least”.

@Nkem0_33 posted a trending video of a lady explaining how she got her Nigerian passport for her family in two days.

She captioned the video “Passport ready under 2 days? Ya’ll know this has never happened before. It looked impossible, but yet you did it. Thank you, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo ojo”.