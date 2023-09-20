How to share nude photos safely – Lagos Police spokesperson

In a recent Twitter message, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Lagos State, offered essential advice to the public regarding the secure sharing of explicit content online.

His message serves as a cautionary reminder about the risks of extortion and blackmail that have recently become popular due to the rise of sending such intimate exchanges.

SP Hundeyin underscored the significance of safeguarding one’s privacy and identity when engaging in intimate online communication. His advice pertains to the responsible sharing of sensitive material, such as explicit photos or videos, with others.

“If you must send intimate images, consider using a one-view feature or obscuring your face or any other identifiable features,” Hundeyin tweeted. He drew attention to the fact that video calls can be screen-captured or recorded, which could lead to the unauthorized recording of intimate moments without the consent of those involved.

Furthermore, SP Hundeyin expressed his deep concern regarding the increasing number of individuals, including public figures, who have approached him after falling victim to blackmail and extortion schemes involving their explicit content.

His message reminds everyone to exercise caution and protect themselves when engaging in such online interactions.