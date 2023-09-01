How to get free treatment for elephantiasis in Lagos

Residents of Eti-Osa, Ikorodu, Kosofe, Mushin, Oshodi-Isolo, and Surulere can now access free medical treatments as the Lagos State government flags off the campaign to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis, also known as elephantiasis.

The state is offering free Ivermectin and Albendazole across these six local government areas with the highest prevalence, in partnership with the Mission to Save the Helpless, a non-governmental organisation.

The goal is to extend treatment to about four million people, according to Olusegun Ogboye, the permanent secretary of the state health ministry.

“Our goal is to treat 3,952,904 individuals, achieving 80 percent therapeutic coverage and 100 percent geographic coverage in the six identified prevalent LGAs,” Ogboye said.

The treatments will be administered to individuals aged five years and above through implementers who will carry out house-to-house campaign visits between August 30 and September 3.

“I implore all residents to seize this opportunity and access the free medicines that will be made available during the mass administration campaign. I cannot stress enough the importance of taking advantage of this initiative to protect your health and the well-being of your loved ones,” he added.

Lymphatic filariasis is a parasitic infection transmitted through infected mosquito bites, adding that the disease is a debilitating Neglected Tropical Disease (NTD) that causes profound physical and emotional suffering to those affected during its manifestation stage.

Comprehensive efforts to combat NTDs in Lagos State began in 2003 when nine LGAs were mapped and the mapping process continued in 2011, identifying the remaining eleven LGAs as endemic, the permanent secretary said.

“Among these, six LGAs were found to have varying levels of LF prevalence, as confirmed by the confirmatory mapping conducted in February 2023, supported by MITOSATH, Sightsavers and the federal ministry of health. This underscores the significance of NTDs as a public health concern and the need for our commitment to combat their impact in Lagos State”, he explained.

Ogboye advised residents who exhibit symptoms of LF to visit government facilities closest to them to register for free surgical intervention and management of the disease.

Francisca Olamiju, the executive director, MITOSATH explained that NTDs are communicable diseases that have long been associated with poverty due to their prevalence in areas with inadequate sanitation, water supply, and substandard housing conditions.