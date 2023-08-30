How employers can ease workers health burden

Worried by the increasing challenges associated with access to quality and affordable healthcare in Nigeria, Jennie Nwokoye, chief executive officer and founder of Clafiya, a health solution firm has urged employers to embrace business-focused initiatives that are designed to ease employees’ access to comprehensive health services.

She said there is value in building healthy teams for significant business growth and one of the ways Clafiya has intervened is to build an initiative called Clafiya for Business.

The aim is to help companies achieve higher productivity by enhancing workers’ experience of wellness benefits that transform the way they approach healthcare.

Nwokoye explained that the programme started as a response to unsatisfactory individuals’ experience in seeking primary healthcare in the country and the challenges we faced.

“It was such a profound experience that we felt we had to approach this problem from a system perspective – prevent, respond, and cover,” she said.

Speaking on financing, Nwokoye said “no cumbersome monthly premiums and unpredictable healthcare costs. Clafiya for Business allows employers to pay a simple one-time registration fee, granting them complete control over their healthcare finances. Say goodbye to recurring expenses and hello to a streamlined financial approach that empowers businesses of all sizes”.

On essential care, she stated that the initiative eliminates obstacles by bringing essential care directly to employees’ doorsteps through a seamless and user-friendly interface.

Employees can schedule appointments and have qualified healthcare professionals arrive at their homes or offices, ensuring a hassle-free experience that maximizes productivity and well-being.

Speaking on a comprehensive range of healthcare, Nnenna West, operations manager at Clafiya said that “Our platform offers a wide range of healthcare services, covering every aspect of well-being. From therapy services that promote mental health and emotional balance to personalized nutrition and fitness plans that foster physical vitality, our platform covers the full range of wellness”.

Clafiya for Business is also designed to look after sexual and reproductive health solutions, including IVF.

According to her, “We prioritize the holistic health of every individual, and that includes sexual and reproductive well-being. Empowering employees to access a wide range of services tailored to their specific needs. From reproductive health consultations to advanced fertility treatments such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), we are committed to supporting employees in their journey towards family planning and reproductive success.”

“At the core our main purpose is personalization. We understand that every individual has unique healthcare requirements. Our solution allows employees to tailor their healthcare experience, choosing from a wide range of services and creating a personalized plan that meets their specific needs. With the power to customize their care, employees can achieve optimal health outcomes and take control of their well-being like never before.”