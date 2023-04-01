How RIF Trust is expanding investment opportunities for investors in 2023

RIF Trust, a leading Residency by Investment Programme has rolled out several programmes for investors who are seeking to diversify their residency and citizenship portfolio and explore greater visa-free mobility to access other investment opportunities abroad.

Some of the programmes includes St Lucia Citizenship by Investment Programme, St Kitts & Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme, Portugal Golden Visa, Spain Golden Visa, Malta Permanent Residence Programme, among others.

RIF Trust in a statement explained that St Lucia Citizenship by Investment programme offers citizenship through a financial contribution to the country’s economic development. The minimum contribution is $100,000 for a single applicant with options to invest in real estate or government bonds.

It said becoming a citizen of St Lucia provides access to its thriving economy, excellent education and healthcare systems, and stunning natural beauty, as well as visa-free access to over 140 countries, including the UK and the European Schengen Area.

The firm also informed that Saint Kitts & Nevis Citizenship by Investment programme provides access to Saint Kitts & Nevis economy, education and healthcare systems, as well as visa-free access to over 150 countries, including the UK and the European Schengen Area.

Also, the Portugal Golden Visa programme offers residency in Portugal through a minimum investment in real estate of €280,000. The firm said the visa which is valid for six years gives holders visa-free travel access to all 27 European Schengen countries. The Spain Golden Visa programme offers residency in Spain through a minimum investment in real estate of €500,000 and is valid for 10 years. RIF Trust further said the visa gives holders visa-free travel access to the European Schengen countries.

The firm also informed that the Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) offers non-EU citizens the chance to obtain permanent residency in Malta starting from a minimum capital outlay of €100,000. The MPRP provides freedom of movement within the EU, including visa-free travel to the European Schengen countries.

“These are just a few examples of the many residency and citizenship by investment options available to investors. If you are interested in exploring these opportunities further, it is important to research the various programmes and consult with a government-licensed expert like RIF Trust”, the firm stated.