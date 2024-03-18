How Nigeria can leverage AMVCA better

… Organisers state date for 2024 edition

Apart from football, Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) programme usually hosted in Lagos, Nigeria may be the next biggest watched event across Africa.

Recognised as the biggest award in the creative industry in the continent, AMVCA draws millions of attendees and viewers every year. It has been hosted in Lagos for the past 9 years. The programmes for the 10th edition scheduled for May 11, 2024 have kicked off.

As it provides promotion opportunities for brands, it also offers branding prospect for a country like Nigeria in need of such repositioning for image correction and investment opportunity.

From Airport to immigration, taxi drivers, hotels, venue of the event and to the event’s compere, Nigeria can leverage the opportunity the event offers to tell the good sides of the country.

For instance, brands such as Amstel, Pepsi have acknowledged the positive impact on their brands, boosting volume of sales by keying into AMVCA. Nigeria can gain such positive impact if the stakeholders responsible for promoting Nigeria think of an angle to tap into the opportunity AMVCA offers.

With the power of microphone, Ikponmosa Osakioduwa popularly called IK, the usual compere of the event can be encouraged to speak positively about Nigeria to the world than using such occasion to engage the global audience with kidnapping issues, poor electricity, budget padding, naira devaluation, dilapidated school buildings, poor health condition that make Nigeria’s presidents to go abroad and total harsh economy that result Japa.

It is true that negative narratives make people laugh, but positive stories can equally engage the audience if well constructed.

Moreso, Minister of Creative Economy can leverage AMVCA to speak on bourgeoning creative talents in Nigeria and how Nollywood has positioned Nigeria positively on the global map in creativity.

At this point, Nigeria should ordinarily utilise every opportunity to sell Nigeria than waiting for structured programmes which will gulp big budgets.

Already, programmes leading to the award ceremony on May 11, 2024 have begun with MultiChoice managers highlighting the positive impact of the awards show over the years.

For the award, the final nominees in each category will be televised live across all Africa Magic channels, on March 24 at 8 pm. The voting portal has already opened , Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and Channels, West Africa, MultiChoice, said.

She said that the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) has become the standard for recognising excellence in the African film industry.

“The impact the AMVCAs have had on the film industry across the continent is undeniable – let me give you some numbers – since inception in 2013, the AMVCAs have injected over N623 billion into the film and television economy, N9 billion in awards events, training, and logistics, creating over 27 000 long & short-term jobs through the development of critical skills and honoring over 300 industry stars”.

Also speaking at the event commencing AMVCA, Femi Odugbemi, renowned director and producer who has served as head judge for AMVCA from 2012 to 2014 said the event has had a significant impact on the creative industry across Africa since its inception.

He said AMVCA provides a platform for recognizing and celebrating the achievements of talented actors, filmmakers, directors, and other industry professionals across Africa. “This recognition not only boosts the morale of those within the industry but also inspires aspiring creatives to pursue their passions”.

The AMVCA encourages the production and promotion of authentic African content by showcasing the best in African cinema, television, and filmmaking. This helps to elevate African storytelling and culture both locally and internationally, fostering pride and appreciation for African narratives, Odugbemi said.