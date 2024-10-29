Alex Ikwechegh, a member of House of Representatives, has apologised publicly for assaulting Stephen Abuwatseya, an Abuja e-hailing driver, who delivered a package to him at his residence in Abuja, on Sunday.

Ikwechegh had boasted in a viral video that he could make an e-hailing driver disappear “and nothing will happen.”

The visual showed Ikwechegh assaulting the Abuwatseya for telling him to set out and collect the snail sent to be delivered to him.

Upon this, the lawmaker expressed that as a dishonour to him.

He said, “Do you know who I am? I can make this man (driver) disappear in the whole of Nigeria and nothing will happen. Can you imagine this rat? I am not going to give this boy one naira of my money.

“I am not going to call my policemen to beat you up, I will do that myself. I will show that I am a big brother to you, tie you up, lie you down and put you in my generator house. Do you know where you are? Because you saw me sitting outside here. Look at this monkey.”

While demanding for his fee, Ikwechegh, slapped the driver and said, “Do you know who I am I just slapped you and there’s nothing you will do. My name is Honourable Alex Ikwechegh, tell them (public) I slapped you. Call the Inspector General of Police that I slapped you, let him come. Record me very well.”

While tendering a public apology on Monday, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) party member, “I, Honourable Alex Ikwechegh, Member of the House of Representatives, wish to address a deeply disturbing incident that occurred at my residence recently. A video has surfaced showing me engaging in unacceptable behaviour towards an Uber driver who came to deliver a waybill for me. I am deeply sorry for my actions and acknowledge that they were unacceptable and unbecoming of a public official.

“As a public servant, I recognize the trust placed in me by my constituents and the Nigerian people. My behaviour fell short of the standards expected of me, and for that, I am truly sorry. I understand that my actions have caused harm and embarrassment to the driver, my constituents, and the nation at large.”

He, however, assured the public of fully cooperating with the Nigerian Police investigation into this matter, saying, “I support their efforts to ensure that justice is served and that those responsible are held accountable.”

The Abia lawmaker, in a statement, hailed the swift condemnation of his actions by hi party and the police, noting that it demonstrates the nation’s collective commitment to upholding the law and protecting the rights of all citizens.

He added, “I am seeking professional counselling to ensure that such behaviour never happens again. Additionally, I will be engaging in community service initiatives focused on promoting respect, empathy, and understanding.”

“We must work together to build a society where everyone is treated with dignity and respect. Thank you for your understanding and I hope that you will join me on this journey towards healing and growth.

