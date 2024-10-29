The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has condemned the action of Alex Ikwechegh, one of its party members and House of Representatives member, for assaulting Stephen Abuwatseya, an e-hailing driver.

The party disclosed this in a statement on Monday, through Ejimofor Opara, its national publicity secretary.

It said, “As a political party founded on respect for Human Rights, we roundly condemn the action of our said member and Federal Parliamentarian, Hon. Alex Mascot Ikwechegh, representing Aba North and South Federal Constituency, on the platform of our great Party.

“As a party, we are founded on the basic principles of upholding the dignity of all humans irrespective of class, creed and/or ethnicity; however, the recent video allegedly showing Hon. Ikwechegh assaulting a cab driver is totally unacceptable and runs counter to what our Party — APGA– represents.

The party added that in line with its constitution, the leadership of the party “shall set up a disciplinary committee to investigate the act, and if found wanting, appropriate sanctions shall be meted on him in line with the Constitution of APGA.”

Ikwechegh had boasted in a viral video that he could make an e-hailing driver disappear “and nothing will happen,” following an incident at the lawmaker’s house in Abuja, on Sunday.

The visual showed Ikwechegh assaulting the yet to be identified driver for telling him to set out and collect the snail sent to be delivered to him.

Upon this, the lawmaker expressed that as a dishonour to him.

He said, “Do you know who I am? I can make this man (driver) disappear in the whole of Nigeria and nothing will happen. Can you imagine this rat? I am not going to give this boy one naira of my money.

“I am not going to call my policemen to beat you up, I will do that myself. I will show that I am a big brother to you, tie you up, lie you down and put you in my generator house. Do you know where you are? Because you saw me sitting outside here. Look at this monkey.”

While demanding for his fee, Ikwechegh, slapped the driver and said, “Do you know who I am I just slapped you and there’s nothing you will do. My name is Honourable Alex Ikwechegh, tell them (public) I slapped you. Call the Inspector General of Police that I slapped you, let him come. Record me very well.”

Stephen has however has filed a petition against Ikwechegh, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Aba North and South Federal Constituency, over an alleged assault, before Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

Earlier, the Nigeria Police Force, while reacting to the incident says Kayode Egbetokun, the name of its IGP, is not for intimidation.

The police, via its X handle, disclosed it is handling the case at the Maitama Divisional headquarters.

The police stated, “The Police Force also urges the public to refrain from using the name or office of the Inspector-General of Police to intimidate others, as such actions undermine the values of impartiality that the IGP’s office upholds.”

