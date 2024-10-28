‘I’ll make you disappear’ Alex Ikwechegh, a House of Representatives member from Abia State has said, threatening a assaulted driver in Abuja.

Ikwechegh, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Aba North & South Federal Constituency, has boasted that he could make an e-hailing driver disappear “and nothing will happen.”

He said this in a viral video on Sunday, following an incident in his place at Abuja.

The visual showed Ikwechegh assaulting the yet to be identified driver for telling him to set out and collect the snail sent to be delivered to him.

Upon this, the legislative expressed that as a dishonour to him.

He said, “Do you know who I am? I can make this man (driver) disappear in the whole of Nigeria and nothing will happen. Can you imagine this rat? I am not going to give this boy one naira of my money.

“I am not going to call my policemen to beat you up, I will do that myself. I will show that I am a big brother to you, tie you up, lie you down and put you in my generator house. Do you know where you are? Because you saw me sitting outside here. Look at this monkey.”

While demanding for his fee, Ikwechegh, slapped the driver and said, “Do you know who I am I just slapped you and there’s nothing you will do. My name is Honourable Alex Ikwechegh, tell them (public) I slapped you. Call the Inspector General of Police that I slapped you, let him come. Record me very well.”

The Nigeria Police Force have reacted and disclosed it is aware of the incident between Abuwatseya and Ikwegh, which took place.

“The FCT Command is actively handling the case following Mr. Abuwatseya’s official report at the Maitama Divisional Headquarters. The Police Force also urges the public to refrain from using the name or office of the Inspector-General of Police to intimidate others, as such actions undermine the values of impartiality that the IGP’s office upholds,” it said on Monday via its X handle.

Share