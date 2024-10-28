Abuja driver’s assault: IGP’s name not for intimidation, police warn

The Nigeria Police Force says Kayode Egbetokun, the name of its Inspector General of Police (IGP), is not for intimidation.

The police expressed this on Monday while reacting to an assault by Alex Ikwechegh, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Aba North & South Federal Constituency, on an Abuja e-hailing driver, Stephen Abuwatseya.

Ikwechegh told Stephen while assaulting him that if he liked, he should call the police IGP and nothing would happen.

The incident happened on Sunday at Ikwechegh’s residence in Abuja. The police, via its X handle, disclosed it is handling the case at the Maitama Divisional headquarters.

The police stated, “The Police Force also urges the public to refrain from using the name or office of the Inspector-General of Police to intimidate others, as such actions undermine the values of impartiality that the IGP’s office upholds.”

Ikwechegh boasted that he could make Stephen disappear “and nothing will happen.” The visual showed Ikwechegh assaulting the yet-to-be-identified driver for telling him to set out and collect the snail sent to be delivered to him.

Upon this, the legislative expressed that as a dishonour to him.

He said, “Do you know who I am? I can make this man (driver) disappear in the whole of Nigeria and nothing will happen. Can you imagine this rat? I am not going to give this boy one naira of my money.

“I am not going to call my policemen to beat you up, I will do that myself. I will show that I am a big brother to you, tie you up, lie you down and put you in my generator house. Do you know where you are? Because you saw me sitting outside here. Look at this monkey.”

While demanding his fee, Ikwechegh, slapped the driver and said, “Do you know who I am I just slapped you and there’s nothing you will do. My name is Honourable Alex Ikwechegh, tell them (public) I slapped you. Call the Inspector General of Police that I slapped you, let him come. Record me very well.”

