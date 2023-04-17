Honeywell emphasizes need for zero-tolerance policy on workplace victimisation

Olasumbo Abolaji, the Honeywell Group’s General Counsel, has emphasized the need to create a safe space free from gender discrimination and harassment in the workplace in addressing the call-to-action, in response to the 2023 International Women’s Day.

Speaking during a recent interview on diversity, equity, and inclusion with Her Network, a global inspiration and lifestyle platform, Abolaji stated that the first step in building and being a part of a safe workplace was the personal conviction to go beyond the mould.

“There is no limit to what you can achieve or become, and over-analysing situations will not get the job done. So, you need to move beyond the mould that society has created for women, and take the chances and opportunities that are available to advance your development,” Abolaji stated.

Olasumbo emphasised how her role within Honeywell Group required her to ensure that the organisational culture of inclusivity and equity is upheld at all times; a responsibility she takes seriously. “It’s my responsibility to ensure that I promote the organisation’s zero-tolerance policy against victimisation in the workplace.

“I continually strive to create an environment that allows women to feel safe and comfortable enough to speak out against any form of discrimination or harassment without the fear of repercussions or blowback. We are very deliberate about encouraging this as a company,” Abolaji stated.

The Honeywell Group general counsel highlighted the company’s commitment to ensuring that the workplace remains inclusive, stereotype-free and safe for women, and disclosed that the group makes deliberate efforts to provide an inclusive and safe space for women.

“From positions of management down to the different levels of our organisation, we ensure that women are given the support required to upskill, grow, and reach their full potential. It is important for us to provide a safe environment where women have equal opportunities to thrive and is flexible enough to accommodate their unique needs.

“There is really no limit and women can reach whatever heights they set their minds to achieve with diligence and hard work. We have to get to the point where women are promoted into positions that have traditionally been occupied by men,” Abolaji stated.