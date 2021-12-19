Hero signs deal with NPFL to officially sponsor Enyimba, Rangers, others

Hero Lager, a product of International Breweries Plc (IBPLC), said it has entered into partnership with the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) to officially sponsor football clubs from the South-Eastern part of the country.

The fans favourite football clubs include Enyimba Football Club of Aba, Heartland FC of Owerri, Rangers United of Enugu, Ifeanyi Uba FC, and Abia Warriors FC including Rivers United.

The sponsorship contract, which covers for 2021-2022 season is expected to take immediate effect, and may be extended at expiration.

Hero, which is known as the preferred lager in Nigeria’s South-East region, said the partnership would enable it to further promote the game of football in Nigeria.

Interestingly, Hero partnership with the NPFL is coming at a time when many clubs are struggling to stay afloat not just in the Nigerian Premier League as a result of poor funding.

Tolulope Adedeji, marketing director of International Breweries Plc, said at a press conference in Lagos to announce the partnership, that as a culturally-inclined brand that always has the welfare of the people at the heart of its campaigns, Hero seeks to elevate the status of the round leather game in Nigeria.

“Football is a game that brings people together no matter whom they are or where they are located. In a football game, people celebrate as one and they share the win or loss of their team as one, and in this sense, Hero Lager is much like the game of football because it unites people,” Adedeji said.

According to her, Nigeria should expect a lot more development in the area of football now that Hero lager is stepping up to promote local football.

“Our ambition is to see our local players get more visibility, career development and love of our people,” she said.

Margaret Igabali, marketing manager of Hero, said the clubs bring joy to many Nigerians across the country, and should be supported just the way foreign brands support foreign clubs.

“Football teams go beyond the game, they are traditions, and we are happy to be the official sponsors of these great football traditions,” Igabali said.

The sponsorship deal between Hero and the South Eastern football clubs will directly benefit the clubs, the NPFL, the players, and indirectly benefit the fans, the club’s communities as their clubs can now focus on winning the league for them.