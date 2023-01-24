Here are ways you can make extra income in 2023

In an inflationary season, with tight monetary policies and cost of living crisis a lot of Nigerians need more money to both save and spend. The effect of inflation is less felt with more money, making extra income away from your regular payment is becoming necessary in these times. On this basis, here are some ways you can make extra cash in 2023.

Content writing

Content writing involves planning, writing, and editing web content. The aim is to share information about the brand, improve engagement and get customers’ trust. There is an increased demand for content writers as brands see the need to showcase their products through storytelling.

Content writing can be done as a full-time job and as a freelance gig since the aim is to earn extra income. It is possible to land freelancing gigs once you become a content writer which enables you to write content for blogs, emails, press releases, video scripts, social media amongst others.

According to Glassdoor, a content writer on freelancer earns between N50,000-N167,000 monthly, and on Upwork for international gigs, a content writer costs $15-$40 per hour. For journalists, creative writers, or communication specialists, this will come easy and if you’re none of these then there is an option to take paid courses online to get the skill.

Social media influencing/Influencer marketing

This is a widespread term amongst young adults. It is an individual’s ability to affect others’ thinking on a social platform and influence people towards a product or service.

Celebrity endorsements were the original form of influencer marketing. But in today’s digital world, social content creators with niche audiences can often offer more value to brands.

If you have a large following on social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, etc with high engaging audience you can rebrand your page, find a niche, be authentic and consistent at creating content in that niche.

Small businesses can also consider your services when you find a niche because it is more affordable than engaging celebrities to influence their products.

Read also: Young entrepreneurs to drive Nigeria’s economic growth in 2023 – Karim

Point of sale (POS)

POS is fast becoming one of the most lucrative or profitable business ventures any entrepreneur can thrive in Nigeria.

It is a good side hustle because you could get someone to run it while you’re at work or resume at it after the day’s job.

If you live in a busy area, you can quickly start the business with N100,000 capital within two weeks.

Research which of the traditional banks’ POS products suits you or go for microfinance banks, and mobile operators like Interswitch, Quickteller, Paga, FirstMonie, Opay, etc.

Video and course editing

Video editing is a creative work that’s in high demand now because of the increase in demand for video content on the web. If you have video editing skills that is not your main job there are several ways to make money from it. Some of these are freelancing on Fiver or Upwork, editing videos for local and small businesses, editing wedding videos, and creating video editing courses for sale

Graphic Design

Every business needs a good graphic designer to design marketing materials needed to grow. Also, branding is a huge visual identity for a lot of businesses in creating awareness and a positive impact on their customers and clients.

Graphic designers are highly sought out by both big organisations and small businesses to create logos, brochures, magazines, advertisement flyers, etc.

So, if you want to learn Graphics Design, then take online courses and choose the best platform that suits you, hone your skills, and look up freelancing platforms like Fiverr, Upwork where you can get paid hourly.

Graphics design isn’t the easiest to learn, but it’s rewarding so put in the work.

Copywriting

Copywriting is very similar to content writing only that it is designed to persuade readers to take action most times to buy, unlike content writing designed to educate its readers.

It is the art of persuading readers to take sales-related action. Copywriters sell a brand to their target audience.

Both content writing and copywriting are digital marketing skills that are presently hotcakes now that most businesses have a digital presence and are trying to reach a wider audience.

Technical writing

Although technical writing is everywhere if you love technology and writing or you do not fancy coding but love tech, it can be an additional means of making money.

Technical writing is the art of providing detail-oriented instruction to help users understand a specific skill or product.

Since it involves communicating complex concepts in simple and straightforward terms and a lot of web developers are already equipped with this knowledge, it can easily be a side hustle for web developers.

If you have a knack for writing and are not vast in technology, you can choose other niches of technical writing that suit you and freelance at it.

Cleaning services

There are two ways to go about this, either you stand as a middleman who links cleaners to people that need them or you offer the service yourself.

It does not necessarily have to be tedious with the washing and cleaning activities, it could be as simple as rearranging people’s closets for a fee, you’ll be surprised how many people hate to arrange their clothes.

This is a very flexible activity you can do on weekends if you enjoy cleaning and tidying up your environment.

You can create a simple digital flyer that contains information about you, the services you offer when you’re available for work, and your charges.

Send it to all of your contacts and post it on your social media accounts.

Event hostess

If you love to attend parties and are comfortable interacting with a variety of people then ushering for events might just be for you.

All you need to do is sign up for an ushering or event planning agency, meet their requirements and you can get weekly gigs to usher at weddings, birthdays, and corporate events.

Professional Consultant

A professional consultant is anyone who offers their expertise and time to individuals or businesses.

As an expert in your field, you can give consultations to small businesses or individuals that are in need of your service. For example, an accountant can offer accounting services to small businesses for a fee, and a chef could offer professional consultation to a small food business.

There are so many small and medium-scale businesses that need professional services but cannot afford big companies or names, you need to position yourself as an expert in your industry and rebrand as a consultant to small businesses.