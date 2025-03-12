Canada has introduced new eligibility criteria for the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP), an immigration pathway under the Express Entry system. The revised policy outlines key requirements that skilled trades workers must meet to qualify for permanent residency.

Read also: Canada admitted only 9,924 through skilled trades (artisans) program

Federal Skilled Trades Program overview

The Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP) enables skilled tradespersons to apply for permanent residency based on their experience. The program is designed to fill workforce gaps in various trade sectors by attracting qualified workers globally.

Updated eligibility criteria for 2025

Starting from March 2025, FSTP applicants must meet the following eight eligibility conditions:

1. Skilled Trade Sectors

Applicants must have experience in one of the following sectors:

Construction (e.g., electricians, plumbers, welders, carpenters)

Transportation (e.g., truck drivers, mechanics)

Manufacturing and Industrial Trades (e.g., machine operators, tool and die makers)

Natural Resources and Agriculture (e.g., forestry, oil and gas trades)

Read also: Government of Canada announces 70,000 job opportunities for young people this summer

2. Skilled trades work experience

To qualify, applicants must:

Have at least two years of full-time work experience (or 3,120 hours in total) in a skilled trade within the last five years.

Perform duties outlined in the National Occupational Classification (NOC), including Major Groups 72, 73, 82, 83, 92, or 93 (excluding Sub-Major Groups 726 and 932), Minor Group 6320, and Unit Group 62200.

Meet all job requirements specified under the NOC.

Have been paid for their work (volunteer experience is not considered).

Have been qualified to practice in the country where they gained their experience.

3. Job offer or certificate of qualification

Applicants must have either:

A valid full-time job offer (for at least one year) from a Canadian employer, or

A certificate of qualification issued by a provincial, territorial, or federal authority in Canada.

Each province and territory has different certification requirements. Some applicants may need to travel to Canada for an assessment or secure an employer for additional training. Applicants should check the trade certification details on the website of the governing body in their intended province or territory.

Read also: Here’s how long Canada’s visa process takes in 2025

4. Language ability requirements

Applicants must take an approved language test in English or French and meet the minimum Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) scores in writing, reading, listening, and speaking.

5. Education requirements

There is no formal education requirement for FSTP applicants. However, having an educational credential can improve an applicant’s ranking in the Express Entry pool.

Read also: 3 common myth about immigrating to Canada

6. Proof of funds

Applicants must show they have enough money to settle in Canada unless they are already legally working in Canada and have a valid job offer from a Canadian employer.

7. Admissibility requirements

Applicants must be admissible under Canadian immigration laws. This means they must not have a criminal record, security risks, or medical conditions that could lead to ineligibility.

8. Where applicants can live

FSTP applicants must intend to live outside Quebec. The province of Quebec selects its own skilled workers through a separate program.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

Share