The Government of Canada has announced the availability of 70,000 job opportunities for young people this summer through the Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) programme. The initiative aims to provide youth with employment opportunities, helping them gain skills and experience while earning income to support their education and living expenses.

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, confirmed that young people between the ages of 15 and 30 will have access to these job placements. The programme, which exceeded its previous target last year by creating 71,200 jobs, will again offer opportunities in various industries, including recreation, food services, marketing, tourism, housing construction, and environmental protection.

Starting 21 April 2025, young job seekers can explore available positions through the Job Bank website and mobile app. The government encourages applicants to update their resumes, create a Job Bank account, and check regularly for new postings throughout the summer.

The CSJ programme prioritises employment opportunities for youth who face barriers to employment. This includes Indigenous youth, Black and racialised youth, youth with disabilities, 2SLGBTQI+ youth, and those in rural, remote, or official language minority communities. The government aims to provide equitable job access and support a more inclusive workforce.

The initiative is delivered through the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS), which is designed to help young people transition into the workforce. An independent audit by the Office of the Auditor General of Canada found that youth who participate in the CSJ programme experience better long-term earnings than non-participants. A survey of CSJ participants in 2024 revealed that 92% gained confidence in key employment skills, while 85% expressed optimism about their future career prospects.

The government has allocated $351.2 million for the YESS programme in the 2025–26 financial year. Of this, $200.5 million is designated for CSJ, focusing on job creation in sectors facing critical labour shortages such as housing construction. An additional $150.7 million will support job placements and employment services under the broader YESS initiative.

Minister Ien highlighted the impact of the programme, stating, “A summer job is more than just a paycheque—it’s a chance for young people to gain experience, develop new skills, and explore career paths that interest them. Through Canada Summer Jobs, there are thousands of opportunities for youth to grow, contribute to their communities, and build a strong foundation for their future.”

