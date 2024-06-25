Here are alternative routes as Lagos shuts Falomo-Osborne Road for repair

Motorists and residents of Lagos, especially those plying Alfred Rewane/Osborne Road through Osborne Foreshore Estate, are in for traffic gridlocks within the Ikoyi axis for the next month as the road is closed.

The road closure is to enable the federal Ministry of Works to undertake the first phase of the rehabilitation of the asphaltic sections from Osborne Foreshore Estate to Sura Bridge Ramp from Wednesday, June 26 to July 27, 2024.

A statement from the Lagos State Ministry of transportation, on Tuesday, said as a result, one lane of the road to be rehabilitated would be closed to vehicular movement, with traffic diverted to alternative routes.

To avoid getting stuck in the traffic gridlock that will follow the road closure, here are the alternative routes as announced by the state government.

Scene 1:

Motorists from Alexander/Glover are advised to use Oba Adeyinka Oyekan Avenue inwards Ikoyi to connect Obalende/Ring Road and access Third Mainland Bridge to proceed with their journeys.

Scene 2:

Motorists from Victoria Island are advised to go through Falomo Roundabout to link Awolowo Road and access Third Mainland Bridge to reach their desired destinations.

Alternatively, motorists from Victoria Island can also utilise Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue to link Mekunwen Bridge and proceed to CMS/Apongbon Bridge inwards Eko Bridge to access Funsho Williams Avenue to reach their desired destinations.

For this period, motorists on the other side from Sura Bridge will have a through traffic inbound Osborne Foreshore Estate.

According to Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Lagos commissioner for transportation, traffic management personnel would be on ground to minimise inconveniences and ensure steady flow of traffic.

Osiyemi advised motorists to be patient and comply with the officers and the aforementioned interventions put in place.

“Motorists are implored to be patient as the partial closure is part of the traffic management plans for the rehabilitation works on the asphalt pavement of the road sections by the federal ministry of works, Osiyemi said.