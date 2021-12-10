Henkel marks 2021 International Volunteering Day with pupils of IMG

As part of activities to mark the annual International Volunteering Day, Henkel Nigeria spent December 7, 2021, treating the children at Basic Special School, located on the grounds of Ibadan Municipal Government (IMG) School to all sorts of fun and memorable activities.

Yearly, Henkel uses the opportunity to encourage people globally to volunteer more in their local communities.

Bernd von Münchow-Pohl, the Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany applauded Henkel Nigeria for the initiative.

“As Germany’s official representative in Lagos with responsibilities for the southern part of Nigeria including Oyo State, I applaud the efforts of Henkel, one of my country’s best-known global players in the chemical industry, to demonstrate its commitment as an exemplary corporate citizen of Oyo through its activities for the students of IMG School in Ibadan as Henkel’s International Volunteering Day,” he said.

This year, Henkel combined International Volunteering Day with International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

IMG caters to children with various special needs, and Henkel, along with one of its Brand Ambassadors, Akunna Okechukwu, Nigerian Idol Season 6 Second runner-up, used the occasion to make the pupils at the school elated, as well as to leave a lasting impression of love and kindness. What makes the event unique was that it was organized solely by the volunteers, who were Henkel staff.

Abiodun Abdulramah, Oyo State Commissioner of Education, commended Henkel for celebrating this event with the children at IMG and that what Henkel is doing is a great thing for the state.

Represented by Oladimeji A, a director in the ministry, he said the event is a memorable one that will stay long in the memory of the children and that the ministry appreciates the good work Henkel is doing with its support to further develop the state’s education sector.

Also speaking, Nureni Adeniran, chairman of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), commended the company on remembering the children.

The chairman, who was represented by Saheed Aliu, deputy director, School Services, said it shows that Henkel is a good corporate citizen of the state and that the board is ready to support the company.

Rajat Kapur, managing director, and chief executive officer of Henkel Nigeria, said marking the day with the children is a continuation of their corporate social responsibility tradition where the employees of the company volunteer to uplift their surrounding communities in various ways.

The event comes after the recent launch of its global scientific initiative, Forscherwelt or Researchers Worldwide – a first on the African continent.

Forscherwelt is an educational initiative designed by Henkel to introduce elementary school children to the fascinating world of science through specific learning objectives, further encouraging them to explore the world of science and make research fun.

The children were treated to various Forscherwelt experiments at the event, which was facilitated by Henkel’s partner NGO; Girls and Women Technological Empowerment Organization (GWTEO).

With their faces painted by the makeover artists and gifts from Santa Claus brought by the volunteers, the children entertained the guests with various dances, songs, and drama on the dangers of using home remedies for malaria treatment; and there is Ability in Disability.

Oduola Kolawole, the Principal of IMG, Sharp Corner said the event is the precursor to good things happening in the school as love being spread to the children by the Henkel volunteers will further encourage them to dream of a better future.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities is marked every December 3, while International Volunteering Day is celebrated every December 5.