Harry, Meghan Markle arrive Nigeria today in support of troops

Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are set to touch down in Nigeria on Friday for a three-day visit, following an invitation from Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

Their mission is to connect with and support wounded soldiers.

Abidemi Marquis, the director of sports at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), announced this visit on Thursday, highlighting Harry’s role as the founder of the Invictus Games, a renowned event focused on honouring and empowering wounded servicemen and women.

Scheduled from May 10 to May 13, 2024, the royal couple’s visit aims to provide invaluable support to soldiers undergoing recovery efforts.

Marquis emphasized the positive impact such engagements have had on soldiers, with an impressive 80% involvement rate in recovery programs leading to improved outlooks on life.

“The visit holds promise not only for the soldiers but also for their families, as it seeks to boost personal self-esteem, mental health, and emotional intelligence among the wounded troops.

“Upon their arrival on Friday, the couple will be greeted with a quiet reception, recognizing the arduous 14-hour journey they undertake”, Marquis stated.

He also noted that after some rest at their hotel, they are scheduled to meet with the Chief of Defence Staff at noon before visiting the Wuse Light Academy, an educational institution supported by their own non-governmental organization.

“Their itinerary also includes a visit to the Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna State, where wounded and injured soldiers receive vital medical care and support on their journey to recovery.

“Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit underscored their ongoing commitment to supporting military personnel and highlighted the crucial role of rehabilitation efforts for wounded servicemen and women, providing hope and encouragement to all those involved”, he mentioned.