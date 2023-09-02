Happening now: Traffic blocked on Ikorodu road over leaking gas tanker

Emergency responders have cordoned off a leaking gas tanker on ikorodu road.

The gas leak started around 9 am Saturday, September 2, 2023 morning. This occurred along Stadium Road in Surulere, Lagos. The tanker was said to be carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) when it developed a fault and started leaking.

Many motorists were seen stopping to watch, while praying that no one starts a fire.

As of the time of filing this report firefighters were around the area trying to block the leak and evacuate the leaking gas tanker.

The leakage caused panic in the area, with residents evacuating their homes and businesses. The Lagos State Fire Service was called to the scene and are still trying to contain the leakage. However, the road was closed to traffic as a safety precaution.

The cause of the leakage is still under investigation. However, it is believed that the tanker may have been overloaded or that there may have been a problem with the valves.

The Lagos State government has warned residents to be vigilant and to report any gas leaks to the authorities immediately. The government has also deployed additional fire trucks and ambulances to the area in case of any further incidents.

The gas leakage is a reminder of the dangers of transporting and storing flammable materials. It is important for businesses and individuals to take all necessary precautions to prevent such incidents from happening.

Here are some safety tips to keep in mind in case of a gas leak:

* Evacuate the area immediately.

* Do not try to start or stop any machinery.

* Do not use matches or lighters.

* Turn off all electrical appliances.

* Close all windows and doors.

* Stay away from low-lying areas.

* Call the fire department or gas company immediately.