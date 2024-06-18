Gunmen killed 3, injured 2 in Anambra, police begins manhunt of killers

No fewer than three persons were killed by gunmen on Monday in Anambra state.

SP Tochukwu Ikenga, Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday.

According to him, the Police Response Team at the scene recovered the bodies of the victims and took them to the hospital but regrettably, three of the victims including a 22-year-old lady were confirmed dead by the doctors on duty while two others are currently receiving treatment.

Read also: Nigeria gunmen kill 50 in raid on northwest village, residents say

He said that Nnaghe Obono Itam, the Commissioner of Police, had ordered an immediate manhunt operation on the armed men operating in a red Highlander jeep, who abducted a citizen in Nnewi by 1:30 pm on Monday and were trailed to Nnobi, where they engaged security operatives in a gun battle

“During the gun duel, one of the security operatives was fatally hit by the bullet and due to the indiscriminate shootings by the hoodlums in an attempt to escape the scene, the bullet also fatally struck two innocent passersby in the area,’ he said.

Ikenga said the police commissioner of Police has condemned the killing in the strongest possible terms and described the killers as cowards who have murdered sleep.

“He condoles the families of the deceased and vows to get justice for the heroic act of the murdered Vigilantes Operative and unsuspecting members at the scene.

“He also call on members of the public especially the eyewitnesses to assist us with information on the ongoing onslaught Operation.

“Further development shall be communicated, please, Ikenga added.

It would be recalled that the yet-to-be-identified gunmen allegedly invaded and killed many in Nnewi community in Nnewi North Local Government Area as well as Nnobi community in Idemili South LGA of the state.

Read also: Bloodbath as gunmen kill 11 in Taraba, Benue border communities

The yet-to-be-identified gunmen allegedly invaded and killed many in Nnewi community in Nnewi North Local Government Area as well as Nnobi community in Idemili South LGA of the statestate on Monday sit-at-home.

Many unconfirmed number of persons were feared killed, while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries during both attacks.