GText Academy begins second phase of training on employability

GText Academy, a subsidiary of GText Global has commenced the second phase of its multi sectoral training in partnership with Hexavia! a business management consultancy firm aimed at bridging the knowledge gap among Nigerian youth to halve the current unemployment rate in the country.

The first batch of training which started on Friday August 27 with virtual classes is expected to end on 10 September. The online classes opens to student outside Lagos and Nigeria, while physical classes is schedule to commence thereafter at the Gtext Academy in Ikeja, Lagos.

Stephen Akintayo, GMD/CEO, GText Global, said no society grows with low productivity. Hence, the primary aim of the academy is to raise highly productive youth that will be employable in any sector of the economy.

According to him, the academy is not only focused on building manpower for the real estate sector, rather the focus is to make more Nigerian youth employable. “Staffing is the biggest challenge for real estate companies,” he said.

Speaking further on the offerings, Akintayo said the best student in every set get automatic employment from GText Global. According to him, the academy make trainees skillful enough to work in any real estate company and hopes it helps to achieve the goal of empowering 25, 000 young Nigerians.

Read also: ‘Technology, marketing, keys to unlocking sales in real estates’

Similarly, Akintayo presented a cheque of N1 million to Adebisi Adedoyin Faith of Doyenne Apparel, the young entrepreneur who won the Stephen Akintayo Challenge, a monthly Social Media challenge aimed at supporting young entrepreneur.

Stanley Onwuzuruike, head, Gtext Academy, said the academy is the answer to bridging unemployment among Nigerian youth. “We do not only show you the skills; we teach you how to make use of your skills.”

According to Onwuzuruike, Gtext Academy is in partnership with other training institutes in Lagos to deepen and bridge knowledge delivery. “This academy is preparing everyone today for the task ahead,” he stated.

The academy’s programme is open to young aspiring individuals at a fee of $200 that includes scholarship for some of the high performing students. According to Onwuzuruike, interested candidates can apply on www.gtextacademy.com or at www.gtextgloba.com.

“We have created a platform for bud­ding youth and professionals who are ready to take charge of their career and develop themselves personally,” Onwuzuruike concludes.