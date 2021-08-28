‘Technology, marketing, keys to unlocking sales in real estates’

Medorf Exr Solutions, a real estate development and marketing company has advised realtors to be more diligent in developing the right skills in technology trends and digital marketing for better performance in Nigeria’s real estate sector.

At the International Realtors Conference held in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Dayo Afariogun, managing director of Medorf Exr Solutions revealed that most realtors find it difficult to close sales because they are unable to harness the marketing tools available online.

According to him, “After researching on reasons why most realtors find it difficult to close sales, we decided to put together this conference to help realtors grow and tap into the opportunities available. Knowing the rate at which technology is going, Digital Marketing is the best way for consistent sales”.

“I’m confident that this training and practice will make getting clients and closing sales easy for realtors,” Afariogun said at the event themed “Getting Clients Regularly Online” which had over 290 participants joining from different locations in the continent.

Okpogode in his remark advised the realtors to gain useful knowledge and tools to develop a strong network and connect with their clients.

He said: “The level of money you attract is directly proportional to the quality of the knowledge you possess. Therefore, increase your knowledge, put it to work and see your income increase”.

The conference came to a climax with the participants sharing their experiences.

One of the participants, Vivian Anyanwu said, “The Medorf realtors’ conference made me aware of so many things I was not noticing. With what I have learnt today, I know I will make a huge impact on being a better professional Realtor. Being a part of this event is one of the best decisions I have made.”

Another participant, Alex Adedayo said, “Since I became a Medorf realtor, I have undergone training and learnt actionable marketing tips and strategies that I have implemented to grow my real estate business and get more clients across every channel. Today’s conference was no exception. It was informative and practical.”

