Group wants state of emergency declared in C/River

The Cross River State chapter of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in the state.

The council frowned at the spate of crimes in Cross River and alleged ‘looming anarchy’ following the reported invasion of Governor Ben Ayade’s office in Calabar on Monday morning by agitators and some Bakassi ex-militants.

In a statement signed by the chairman of Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the state, who doubles as IPAC chairman, Anthony Bissong Attah, the council described as alarming the insecurity level in the once peaceful state.

Some ex-militants on Monday morning barricaded Ayade’s office and created chaos until Alfred Mboto, the permanent secretary in the office of state security reportedly appeased them with N500,000 for fuel, assuring that the government will meet with them shortly.

IPAC said “recall that the entire state civil service has been shut down for the past two weeks with attendant unprecedented street protests.

“The tension has been exacerbated with the ongoing invasion of the governor’s office by ex-militants.

“Alarmed by heightening national insecurity, we are compelled to demand that a state of emergency be declared in Cross River State to forestall a total breakdown of law and order in our once most peaceful state in Nigeria.”

The group said the Federal Government shouldn’t wait until the situation in the state become like northeast, northwest and southeast before acting.

In an interview, Alfred Mboto described the call by YPP and IPAC as ‘wicked’ adding that the state remains the safest and most secured.

“Security situation in Cross River is still the best up till tomorrow. Those calling for a state of emergency should peep into some of the Southeast or Northeast states and make comparison. Such comment is wicked and very bad,” he said.