Group unveils plan to raise new generation of Christian leaders

The Leadership International Ministerial Academy (LIMA) has unveiled plans to raise a new generation of Christian leaders by equipping them with substantial knowledge of the word of God.

“What we do at LIMA is to make sure we equip the everyday believer with the substantial knowledge of God’s word, how to live his life and also how to lead his generation. I believe that we didn’t just give our life to Christ just to be normal citizens. We gave our life to Christ to be a leader,” Emmanuel Etuk, international president of LIMA, said during the recent LIMA graduation/award ceremony held at the Chapel of Christ the Light Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to him, it is encouraging to see people progress in their work with God through adequate knowledge of the scriptures. He encouraged the graduates to go out and impact their generation for good by practicing all they have been imbibed with at the academy.

“Our graduates and award recipients have profited from the colourful context, learned to appreciate diversity and are happy to have made friends from round the world. That’s our forte, that’s our strength and that’s what we wish to be able to accomplish,” he said.

Speaking on the honorary doctorate awardees, Etuk disclosed that they were handpicked based on the principles of merits. “We identify them first based on the principles of merit. For example, you should have been impactful to your generation; you should have contributed something tangible to society.”

Rakem Singh, the international vice president, LIMA, said the academy is focused on training, developing, equipping and raising up indigenous pastors throughout the world.

“LIMA is committed to raising a new breed and a new genre of leaders all together that will impact and empower the world through their faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and cause God’s kingdom to be established on the earth,” Singh said.