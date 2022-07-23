Chukwumerije takes Man-Made Gods show to Ikorodu

On Saturday, July 30, 2022, Dike Chukwumerije, a spoken word artist, poet and multitalented creative personality, will be storming Ikorodu, a suburb of Lagos, with one of his enthralling shows.

The show, which is titled, Man-Made Gods is riding on the successful staging of Made-in-Nigeria in Port Harcourt in May and in Gombe in June this year.

However, the spoken word artist assured that the show, Man-Made Gods, is a totally different performance package. The Lagos show will take place at Eriata Heights, Ori-Okuta, by Agric Bus Stop, Ikorodu.

According to the spoken word performance poet and entertainer, “’Man-Made Gods’ (MMG) was created in 2018. It has been staged in Abuja, Lagos and Enugu. Unlike, Made-in-Nigeria (MIN) show, it is a pure solo performance that incorporates features of solo theatre and stand up comedy into spoken word poetry performance. It is a satirical comment on the cult of the big man or woman in Nigerian politics. It looks at how this contributes to our problems as a nation, and how we can respond to it as individuals.”

Chukwumerije is a one-man show stopper whose eclectic performance is an irresistible force of nature.

Lending his voice to what the audience should expect at the show, Sir Eriata Oribhabor, founder of Eriata Heights, said the show is about Nigeria’s unsavoury political culture and the cult of the big man. “The audience should expect to be entertained and raptly educated”, he knight said.

Oribhabor gave insight in what Eriata Heights stands for in the arts and cultural promotion in the Ikorodu axis of Lagos, which is home to late Chief Rasheed Gbadamosi, one of Nigeria’s biggest art collectors, and how Chukwumerije’s show ties in to the vision of Eriata Heights.

“Eriata Heights is set up to promote creativity to the heights toward self and societal fulfillment via its different activities to be staged in the event hall. Dike Chukwumerije is a foremost spoken word poet in Nigeria. Currently on a nationwide tour of our country, having him perform live at Eriata Heights is sending positive messages to creatives in Ikorodu and across the state of Lagos. It is expected that his presence will help to promote the event space but fundamentally falls in sync with our resolve to promote and support creativity and creatives, especially in this axis of Lagos.

“There are lots of upcoming events at the space like schools’ end of session events, literary festival, library, exhibitions, trainings/workshops, among others. Eriata Heights is primarily situated to positively impact the Ori-Okuta community and Ikorodu at large. The locals are already benefiting via different literary activities being organised, using the hall for different social and religious activities.”

Oribhabor concluded by adding that, “Eriata Heights is a place for the future. It is hoped that in no time, it will be the reference, one-stop creative enclave in the Agric and Ori-Okuta area of Ikorodu.”

While that future is already unfolding, Chukwumerije will be inaugurating a slice of that future by exposing Nigeria’s ‘Man-Made Gods’ who have held down the destiny of over 200 million people, with a view to liberating them from whatever political, economic and cultural shackles that have held them down so they could live their lives to the fullest.