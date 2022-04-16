Group says art from most ethnicities in the South-South not represented

The time may have come for the people of the south-south and other marginalised people of Nigeria and the world to tell their own stories.

Kate Ekanem-Hannum, the curator and promoter of the new thinking, says a story is a reflection of a culture, tradition, heritage, and people, but that the absence of adequate stories and representation in stories leads to the absence or unawareness of the existence of people.

The curator insists that the stories must be told as individuals, as a community, as a state, as a region, as a country, and as members of global communities.

In a statement, Ekanem-Hannum said there has been an underrepresentation in the Art and Culture industry in Nigeria and that this has been on for many decades where minority groups of Nigeria and around the world have suffered from the anchor of misrepresentation through stereotypical framings in media.

She said there was also underrepresentation through a steady inadequate portrayal of cultural values, traditions, and languages. She has thus launched an international art and book festival.

Ekanem-Hannum, also the founder of ICON, reiterated that: “Ibom International Art and Book Festival is interested in dismantling stereotypes that have caught minorities in a web of misrepresentation. With guests from different countries around the world including the US, UK, Berlin, Cameroon, Kenya, Namibia, South Africa, and Afghanistan, the festival is interested in creating and sustaining platforms for global minorities especially Niger Delta creatives and minorities around the world.”

According to Ijeoma Iheme, interim executive director, Inspire Community Network, Ekanem-Hannum wants to redefine and reclaim the cultural identities, languages, histories, traditions, and creativity of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers, Ondo, Delta, Cross River, and other Niger Delta cultural groups, and minorities in Nigeria and other minority countries and groups worldwide.

These are persons who are often intentionally or unintentionally suppressed in mainstream literature, films, and international media representation. She said Inspire Community Network (ICON) will be organising a major Signature Event called Ibom Art and Book Festival on 28-31st July 2022 at Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.

The theme of this maiden edition is ‘Redefine and Reclaim the Artist and the Art’, thus creating a platform to celebrate and showcase their untapped potentials to a larger recognized and influential group hence contributing to the nation’s economy and attracting foreign investors.

“IBOM Art and Book Festival will bring more than 2000 writers, poets, musicians, artists, dancers, actors, filmmakers, and thinkers, nationally and internationally, to dialogue and celebrate creativity, literature, through panel discussions, book chats, art exhibitions, workshops, documentaries, exhibitions, poetry performances, concerts, etc. in Uyo Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.

“ICON promotes rural communities’ development, advocacy for girls’ education, women empowerment, youth development, and art and cultural development in all six geopolitical regions of Nigeria: South-South, South-East, and South-West, North-Central, North-West, North-East, Nigeria, and West Africa. It was founded in 2012.