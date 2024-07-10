Group faults Akpabio’s allegations over ex-governor Udom’s performance

The Association of Eket Senatorial District Media Professionals has faulted Godswill Akpabio, president of the 10th Senate over his allegations that Udom Emmanuel, the immediate past governor of Akwa Ibom State did nothing tangible in eight years while in office.

In a statement made available to the media in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, titled, ‘Former Governor Udom Emmanuel’s achievements in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District: Where Godswill Akpabio got it worng,’ it stated that though it would prefer not to join issues with the Senate president, it was on record that Udom Emmanuel executed legacy projects across all the three senatorial districts of the state.

Signed by Joseph Ekong, the group’s director of public and strategic communication, it reminded the Senate President that during his tenure as governor between 2007 and 2015, Eket senatorial district of the state which is the cash cow of the state and the country, did not witness any single project of significance.

“The Senate president’s response to this was that Udom Emmanuel, his successor in office, left no imprint in his Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District and even in Eket Senatorial District. What a sad commentary.”

The Association further said that, “under the uncommon transformation era of Akpabio as Governor, Eket Senatorial District never knew roads infrastructure beyond groundbreaking stage, irrespective of being the contributor of 40percent of revenue into the coffers of the federation account, the only road access roads to the senatorial district, Uyo– Etinan– Eket road, did not move beyond the groundbreaking stage.

“The only bridge in the entire Eket Senatorial District, 1.15km Afi Uko Ntighe Bridge in Mbo was abandoned at 10 percent piling stage. It was a story of uncommon neglect and abandonment. Our people only saw your uncommon transformation on television and billboards.

The statement reads in part: “We, the Eket Senatorial District Media Professionals of Akwa Ibom State, an assemblage of media experts, have observed with dismay, news stories, alluding to a comment by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio alleging that our son, the immediate past Governor Udom Emmanuel did nothing tangible in our senatorial district and in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District in his eight years tenure as governor of the state.

“Nine years after he left office, the Senate president may need to visit Eket senatorial district again to see that the story had since changed for the better with dual expressways, more than ten new bridges, industries and other infrastructure.’’

He said that the achievements of former governor Udom Emmanuel included improved security of lives and property, excellent healthcare delivery where secondary healthcare facilities were renovated and rehabilitated in Ikot Ekpene senatorial district and other senatorial districts of the state, adding that tourism, infrastructure upgrade and electricity supply were given topmost attention.

“In Obot Akara local government area, Udom Emmanuel constructed the 6.4kilometer Nto Edino-Ekwereazu Road with a 300m twin bridges to connect the state with Abia State and also started the construction of the Nto Ide – approach road and bridge. He constructed and completed 4.2km Abak Ifia – Ikpe Mbak Eyop- Ikot Abia Osom-Nko Road project, 6.36km Nko-Ikot Abia Osom-Ikpe Mbak Eyop road and several others linking that axis of Obot Akara with Ikot Ekpene. Before leaving office, another road with a bridge, Nto Ide- Ikot Amba Road and Bridge project was at an advanced stage,’’ among others.

“In Ini LGA, the construction of the 14.1km Odoro Ikpe – Ikpe Ikot Nkon- Obotme- Arochukwu Road with two bridges spanning over 200m, is the best thing that has ever happened to the people of Ini local government area in road infrastructure.

“The area is currently playing host to the Ibom Agricon Rice mill, a factory built through the public/private partnership initiative of the Udom administration.”

Noting that while former governor Udom Emmanuel “has refused to be dragged to the mud and has ignored all the vile attacks against him, a reflection of the discipline and tolerance which characterised his peaceful reign as governor between 2015 and 2023,” it urged Akpabio to be a unifying figure to attract development to his home state.

“As his kinsmen, we are compelled to advise that he should rather sheath sword and use his good offices wisely; knowing that Nigerians will judge him by how he used his opportunity to add value to the country’s unity and economic wellbeing,’’ it stated.