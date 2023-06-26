Group donates N5m to victims of boat mishap

The Majlis for Sadakah, Zakat and Waqf in Kwara State has donated N500,000.00 to the victims of the recent boat mishap in Patigi, Patigi local government area of the state.

Sheikh Uthman Abdulazeez, chairman of the implementation committee of the group, presented the money to Etsu Patigi, Alh Ibrahim Bologi II, on behalf of the main chairman, Saad Belgore.

Abdulazeez noted that the special package was to provide a little succor to the families of the victims of the unfortunate incident.

He, however, called on the state government to as a matter of urgency establish the State Emergency Management Agency which will be saddled with the responsibility of providing immediate support to of victims of disasters in the state.

Abdulazeez had while commiserating with the state government and People of Patigi Emirate Council over the death of 106 people and disappearance of some others in the boat mishap, prayed God to forgive the departed souls and comfort the families they left behind.

Earlier, the Etsu Patigi, Ibrahim Bologi II who was represented by the district head of Cekpan, Abubakar Ibrahim, thanked the members of the Majlis for Sadakah , Zakat and Waqf for their kind gesture.

He extended the Patigi Emirate’s gratitude to the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari who is the grand patron of the Majlis.

Other members of the Abdulazeez-led delegation are Isiaka Salawu, Umar Alaro and Abdulsalaam Olayiwola Imam.