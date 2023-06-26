How Oyetola truncated my educational policy in Osun — Aregbesola

Rauf Aregbesola, the immediate past interior minister says his educational policy as governor of Osun State would have produced 44,000 world beaters if his successor, Adegboyega Oyetola had not truncated the programme.

Aregbesola, who disclosed this in Akure, at a reception to honour him by the Old Students Association of Akoko Anglican Grammar School, Arigidi-Akoko, Ondo State, however, said that he decided to replicate the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s education policy and programme because schools across the Western Region at the time taught and instilled ethics, social etiquette, morals and leadership that produced great individuals.

He said: “When I became governor in Osun, I sought to replicate this idea. Our administration built 11 states of the art 3,000 capacity-model secondary schools, in addition to rehabilitating and upgrading the existing ones.

“Each school has 72 classrooms which can each comfortably accommodate 49 students and six rooms for study groups. It is equipped with six laboratories, 36 toilets separated equally for boys and girls, two libraries for science and arts each, a facility manager’s office, a bookshop and a sick bay.

“We introduced Opon Imo the tablet of Knowledge; a digital education tool, ethics and discipline in public schools and even established a state-wide agency on public school discipline. We introduced callisthenics and school feeding and health programmes.

Nevertheless, our commitment then was from the understanding that there is no alternative to a sound public foundation education.

“I must also mention, however, that the schools across Western Region at the time taught and instilled ethics, social etiquette, morals and leadership and produced these great people.

“This is a testament to the remarkable public education policy and programme of Chief Obafemi Awolowo and his people-oriented political platform.

“All governments must therefore know that no matter how attractive private schools may be, they will never be able to displace government-funded public foundation education schools if we really want to provide education to all the children and stimulate development from the bottom up. It is a dream we must never give up on.”

While the Owa-Ale of Iyometa, Ikare-Akoko, Adeleke Adegbite Adedoyin, the royal father of the occasion declared that Aregbesola has not reached the peak of his political career in Nigeria. he said rather, those who think the end has come for Aregbesola in Nigerian politics and governance will soon be disappointed.