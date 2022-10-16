Gree eyes bigger market share, unveils new air conditioners in Nigeria

A new range of Gree air-conditioner models have been unveiled for the Nigerian market by Choice International Group, the brand’s promoters in the country. The launch steps up competition in the air conditioning industry with Gree betting on its new offerings to offer some new competitive advantages.

The air conditioning models named G-tech, Minty and Kimbe II, were unveiled by a joint team of CIG and Gree officials to customers, dealers, distributors, the media and the general public at an event in Lagos.

“The G-tech air-conditioner provides a 3D spiral external air supply technology as well as a WIFI smart control and a water-electricity separation technology, among other mouth-watering features. It comes in 1HP/1.5HP,” said Chibuzor Ogunka, GM, CIG E-Home Co. Ltd, in a presentation of the products. “Gree Minty, which comes in 1HP/1.5HP, uses the R-32 refrigerant, which reduces electricity consumption up to about 10 percent. Its purification system is top notch,” Ogunka said.

Ogunka also said the Gree Kimbe II, just like other models, uses the R-32 refrigerant, “with an elegant body and is offered in 3HP” and also has a detachable air outlet for easy cleaning.

The launch event, which held on Friday in Lagos was witnessed by Ben Ma, vice president of CIG, top officials of Gree, and other stakeholders in the air conditioning industry.

Jubril Arogundade, group head, Communications & GM Commercial, CIG Motors, said that Gree, which is an internationally renowned air conditioner manufacturer, makes two out of every three air conditioners manufactured in the world, even as his company is on the verge of introducing an app to assist customers easily locate technicians close to their locations.

Arogundade noted that “the products, which can be self-serviced, come with 3-level purification system from air-pollutants and bacteria, and CIG offers three years warranty to customers as well as technical and marketing support to all of its distributors and dealers nationwide.”

Choice International Group has been distributing Gree commercial and residential air conditioners in Nigeria for the past 8 years, just as it has trained local technicians across the country referred to as Cool Men. The company also says it has built a network of nation-wide distributors and dealers and aims to have distributors in every state of the country.