South African singer Tyla wins the inaugural Best African Music Performance at the 66th Grammy Award on Sunday February 4, 2024.

The singer beat the likes of Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Olamide and Ayra Starr to win the coveted new category.

Tyla’s win at the Grammy Awards marks a significant milestone not only for South Africa but also in the history of African music. As the first artist to win the inaugural category, she has solidified her position as a trailblazer and a true musical icon.