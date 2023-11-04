Governor Fubara apologises, seeks peace amid recent political crisis in Rivers

In a bid to mend the rift caused by the recent political turmoil in Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara has extended his heartfelt apology to the people of the state. Fubara acknowledged the “regrettable anxieties of the last few days” and stressed the importance of making sacrifices for the sake of peace.

In an official statement titled ‘Peace is priceless,’ issued to the press in Port Harcourt, the state capital, Governor Fubara expressed his commitment to restoring harmony in the region. He also thanked President Bola Tinubu for his intervention, which initiated a series of communication channels aimed at resolving the crisis peacefully.

The Governor explained that the recent crisis stemmed from the unfortunate incident of the state House of Assembly complex being damaged by fire, which occurred on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Governor Fubara’s visit to the assembly complex on October 30 was to assess the extent of the damage and implement measures to safeguard lives and property within the assembly complex. He also instructed security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

The situation escalated when the state House of Assembly split into two factions, with one faction claiming to have impeached and suspended the House Leader and three others in preparation for initiating impeachment proceedings against the Governor. Simultaneously, the other faction impeached the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, leading to a political crisis.

Governor Fubara emphasised his dedication to peace and the betterment of the state, stating that he would spare no effort to achieve these objectives. He also stressed the collective responsibility of himself and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, in leveraging their positions and influence within and outside the state to advance the progress, security, and well-being of the people.

“On our part, we are always willing and ready to embrace the path to lasting peace and tranquility with a commitment to consummating all efforts and initiatives by Mr. President and other well-meaning Nigerians, including my brother governors and the elders,” Fubara said. “I assure the people of Rivers State that peace will certainly prevail and we shall continue to work together to advance the peace, security and progress of our state.”

Fubara concluded by asserting the commitment to embracing the path to lasting peace and tranquility, working together with all stakeholders, and vowing to ensure that peace prevails. He offered a sincere apology to the people of Rivers State for the anxiety caused by recent events and expressed gratitude for their continued support and prayers.

“May God continue to bless our dear Rivers State,” he prayed, signifying his dedication to achieving unity and harmony within the state.