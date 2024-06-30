Governor Eno hints on review of civil service recruitment conducted by previous administration

Following persistent reports of unfairness and lack of transparency in the recruitment exercise conducted by the immediate past administration in Akwa Ibom State, Governor Umo Eno has ordered a review of the exercise to ensure “inclusive recruitment practices.”

According to checks, the immediate past administration conducted the recruitment into the state civil service, the first in eight years last March, a few months to the May 29 handover date

It was further gathered that many of those who were subsequently employed were those who never applied and were offered employment based on “godfatherism.”

The exercise was said to have been marred by favouritism such that many of the brilliant applicants some of whom made first class in their degrees, were never offered any opportunity to be interviewed.

Speaking during the inauguration of state-owned board and parastatal, Eno said he has ordered a staff audit of the state public servants and emphasized inclusive recruitment practices.

“I have directed a full staff audit of state public servants and emphasised inclusive recruitment practices.

“Our state is one, and all recruitment must be fair and based on competence,” he said.

Eno, who also directed the immediate recruitment of 100 safety officers into the state civil service, said the aim was to implement essential safety measures across all government-owned facilities

“Protecting our government facilities is crucial for ensuring the safety and efficiency of our public services.

“This commitment has led to my announcement of the immediate recruitment of 100 safety officers into the Akwa Ibom State Civil Service to implement essential safety measures across our government facilities.

“I made this announcement during the inauguration of the Akwa Ibom State Investment Corporation (AKICORP) and the Infrastructure and Assets Management and Maintenance Agency boards.

“Our goal is to ensure safety consciousness in all meetings and safety briefings, preventing avoidable incidents.

“These boards are professional, not political, with members selected based on competence. We are committed to revitalising AKICORP to its original vision and adequately managing our state’s investments,” he said.