Why exco retreat was important, says Umo Eno

Governor Umo Eno has explained why the four-day retreat of Akwa Ibom State Executive Council members was necessary, saying it was geared towards the implementation of the A.R.I.S.E Agenda.

Eno made the disclosure while speaking with reporters, saying that the retreat was part of his team building strategy for implementation of the A.R.I.S.E. Agenda.

He said that the retreat tagged ‘ARISE AGENDA: Mapping The Future,’ which held at Eko Hotels And Suites, Lagos, afforded the team the opportunity to distill the ARISE Agenda concept into an executable governance roadmap that will yield dividends for Akwa Ibom people.

The governor expressed the optimism that his team was ready to deliver in accordance with set timelines to realise expected results.

“This is the first, I call it team building. If you have a team, you put them together. Even Jesus did it. Take them out, talk with them.

“This is all of the ARISE Agenda. We had to download and then distill it properly to the various ministries to work as all of us will do. We expect the results.

“So, we have a full roadmap and the implementation plan for the A.R.I.S.E. agenda. We believe that we are now good to go and all the ministries know what we are to do, when we are to do it and how to do it,” he said.

Foremost investment and economic experts, including, former Governor, Udom Emmanuel, Mfon Usoro, Bismarck Rewane, among others, addressed the executive council members.