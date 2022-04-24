GoNigeria comedy challenge offers youths N1m star prize, other incentives

GoNigeria, in line with its stated objective of becoming an important voice for driving Nigerian youths to actively participate in the nation’s electoral processes and redefining the political trajectory of Nigeria in 2023, has launched the GoNigeria Comedy Challenge, a contest for young Nigerians between the ages of 18 to 34, with incentives ranging from N1, 000,000 for the first prize winner. Other prizes include N600,000 and N400,000 for the first and second runners-up respectively.

Propelled by the enormous resourcefulness of talents and skills that abound in the creative space among Nigerian youths, GoNigeria is seeking harness the energy and push the anger in minds of some youths in a positive direction.

Also, GoNigeria competition act as an incentivizing platform that also boosts political participation by Nigerian youths as the messaging requires participants to go beyond cracking jokes, to showcase their entertainment talents, by delivering an important message through comedy that is consistent with the ongoing GoNigeria advocacy campaign. GoNigeria believes that many a true word is often said in jest.

This is coming on the heels of the successful Q1-2022 Poetry Challenge during which three young Nigerian youths; Diana Modeme from Anambra State, David Odiase (aka 78thpsalmist) from Lagos and Abdullahi Idi Dabiru, a contestant from Borno State, won the 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes.

To be anchored by Mr Debo Adedayo [@MrMacaroni1] renowned actor, content creator, activist and GoAmbassador, the online comedy contest will run from April 22 to May 13, 2022 and for participation by eligible Nigerian youths between the ages of 18 to 34 years and who have PVCs.

Participants are required to send in a 45-seconds video, incorporating humour, in English and Pidgin or a mixture of both languages, in which they must show their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) or registration slip and play with the word PVC or Permanent Voters Card in their comedy production.

The video must adequately communicate the important need for Nigerian youths to GoRegister and get their PVCs before June 30, 2022, in a humorous, but impactful manner. Then they must post the video on all their social media platforms with the hashtag #GoNigeriaComedyChallenge and tag @AnapFoundation.

Videos, which are longer than 45 seconds and/or without the PVC component will be disqualified. Participants are encouraged to visit the website www.GoNigeria.com for more information on GoNigeria, which is an initiative of Anap Foundation.

The selection of winners will be entirely at the discretion of the GoNigeria judges, who will apply terms and conditions that have been designed to ensure fair play and healthy competition.

While the thrust of the comedy challenge is aimed at engaging Nigerian youths with a strong inclination towards comedy to showcase their talents, the real objective is aimed at encouraging Nigerian youths within the eligibility demographics of the challenge aged between 18 and 34 years of old to go and register with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and collect their PVC before the expiration of the Commission’s last Continuous Voter’s Registration [CVR] deadline of June 30, 2022 in preparation for the 2023 elections.

Thus it is in line with the ongoing GoNigeria advocacy campaign aimed at encouraging eligible young Nigerians in the country and diaspora to actively participate in the nation’s electoral processes leading up to the 2023 elections, as their direct involvement should be pivotal to reshaping the country’s political destiny.

GoNigeria is an initiative of Anap Foundation, a non-profit organization, which is committed to promoting good governance. Via its GoNigeria Initiative, Anap Foundation has been partnering with Advocates and enlightened celebrities (GoAmbassadors), corporate bodies eager to support the Initiative via co-branding (GoPartners) as well as many enthusiastic volunteers who will help to amplify the messaging to Nigerian youths (GoVolunteers). The overall aim is to encourage Nigerian youths to register and vote en-masse in the 2023 General Elections.

The 18 Initial Advocates of the GoNigeria Movement are drawn from all the six geopolitical zones (three from each zone). They are: Atedo Peterside (convener), Aisha Yesufu, Nuruddeen Lemu, Dike Chukwumerije, Folarin Falana (Falz), Bishop Matthew Hassan-Kukah, Arunma Oteh, Hamzat Lawal, Tomiwa Aladekomo, Osita Chidoka, Dr. Tony Rapu, ‘Yemi Adamolekun, Muhammad Ali Pate, HH Muhammad Sanusi II, Dr. Salamatu Hussaini Suleiman, Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, Ayisha Osori and Ibrahim Dahiru Waziri.