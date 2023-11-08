Godrej appoints Oladapo as new W/ African CEO

Godrej Consumer Product Limited, an Indian multinational consumer goods company, has appointed Nigerian Kayode Oladapo as the new business head to oversee its West African operations including Nigeria, Ghana, and other markets in the sub-region.

According to the company, the appointment and leadership of Oladapo as the first indigenous CEO of Godrej’s West African operations will help to drive innovation, expand product offerings, and nurture relationships with key stakeholders, signifying the company’s dedication to long-term growth and success in this dynamic market.

Oladapo joined Godrej in 2021 as Category Head of FMCG for the GAUM cluster, following a 10-year stint at Nestlé, where he worked across category and regional roles. He assumed responsibility for the Ghana business in 2022, focusing on establishing the building blocks for go-to-market (GTM) and category expansion with an impressive track record of over two decades in business leadership, including roles at various multinational organisations.

Abel Idonije, head of human resources at Godrej West Africa, speaking on the appointment said, “We are confident that Oladapo’s extensive experience and visionary leadership will guide Godrej towards becoming a leading player in West Africa, providing exceptional value to our customers and partners.”

The company explained that Oladapo is well-equipped to steer Godrej’s operations in West Africa towards greater heights with his profound background in business leadership and a track record of driving success in diverse brands, adding that his appointment is pivotal as Godrej seeks to expand its economic footprint and deepen its commitment to the dynamic West African region through acquisitions and expansion of its manufacturing facilities.

Oladapo while commenting on his appointment expressed his vision for the role stating his commitment to accelerating the growth of the company.

“I am truly honoured to lead Godrej’s operations in West Africa. This region holds immense potential for growth and development, and I am committed to harnessing this potential by leveraging Godrej’s strong legacy, innovation, and values. Our aim is to build strong partnerships, foster local talent, and deliver products and services that meet the unique needs of the West African consumers,” he said.

“Oladapo brings over a decade of experience to his new role, having held key executive positions in several multinational organisations. His expertise in strategy development, market expansion, and operational excellence will play a crucial role in Godrej’s growth plans in West Africa.”