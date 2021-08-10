Gloomme will close gap in Nigeria’s labour market – Anya

To reduce the unemployment rate in Nigeria, Gloomme Business Connections Ltd, a media and network platform company focused on developing consumer applications for the Nigerian Market and beyond, has launched a digital application targeted at enabling entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

In a recent statement Anya Ifunanya, CEO of Gloomme Business Connections Limited said the App was primarily developed to fill up the gaps created by poor business agreements in both formal and informal sector, uncompleted service delivery by service providers, vendors, sellers, buyers of goods, and lack of jobs in the labor market across sub-Saharan Africa and beyond.

“Gloomme is an entrepreneurial business connections platform, a platform where businesses and independent professionals connect and collaborate remotely and physically eventually getting work done with flexibility and security. Gloomme enables you to turn your ideas into reality.

“I am confident that the deployment of this application will play a pivotal role in curbing the challenges faced by many both in the formal and informal sector or those seeking to grow their streams of income as regards finding a reliable platform to trade, exchange goods and services in Africa.

“We have observed closely that the lack of available alternative where genuine economic activities can be done might accelerate the idle mind’s adoption of the actions of the criminal or illegal channel.

“This, in most cases, dents the country’s images and has significant consequences on the foreign direct investment, at the same time, encourages capital flight.

“So, if you have been thinking on ways to better your career, pursue your dreams, find solutions to your professional and financial woes, or as a corporate employee who feels you might one day want or need to jump into a freelance career, well, think no more.

“This digital solution has presented itself in the form of this multifaceted platform Gloomme to enhance the livelihood of a greater number of Nigerian citizens. Gloomme also avails itself as a digital platform for individuals and companies to hire independent contractors and freelancers instead of full-time employees.

For clients, sellers, vendors, or buyers seeking a reliable online business connection platform with temporary or flexible jobs and options of short or long terms commitments, Gloomme is designed for you.”

“The platform which involves in the facilitation of exchange of labor or goods for money between individuals or companies, irrespective of what industry you play, is a company incorporated under the laws and regulations of CAMA (Companies and Allied Matters Act) and have consistently met and surpassed all the criteria for license certification as well as security.

Ifunanya added that the Gloomme app which plays in the technology space within Nigeria’s business environment is itself National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Nigerian Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) compliant.

She concluded that the service-sharing web platform also ensures that every user’s personal information is encrypted, from buyer to seller, service seeker to service provider/vendor interactions are monitored to allow for optimal user experience.