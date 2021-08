Nigeria contributes a significant number of the 100,000 deaths recorded every day in Africa as a result of fake products, especially from pharmaceutical products. A report by the World Health Organisation in 2020 found that 70 percent of all drugs present in Nigeria were substandard or fake. Consumption of fake products not only has…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login