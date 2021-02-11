Glo offers subscribers free data to mark Valentine

Subscribers to Globacom network are set to receive up to 36GB free data to express love and appreciation this Valentine season.

The offer, announced on Monday in Lagos, will give customers who buy two smartphones from any of the GloWorld outlets free data ranging from 3GB to 36GB, to be used over the next six months.

According to the announcement, “The data bonus to be offered will be determined by the price of the particular smartphones purchased. Models of handsets that are available for purchase include iPhones, Samsung, Nokia, Infinix, Tecno, Vivo, Imose and Itel. The promotion will commence on February 8 and end on February 22, 2021.

“We expect that our customers will be engaged in a lot of online activities before and around February 14, so we decided to make it easier for them to buy genuine devices at affordable prices for themselves and their loved ones. All devices come with warranties and after-sales support from the manufacturers.”

The promotion is one of the numerous ways the telco has adopted to give its old and new customers greater value and consistently reward them for their loyalty and patronage while encouraging better bonding and friendship between families, friends and loved ones, especially during this Valentine season.