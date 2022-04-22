Gillian Joseph nominated for media award

Gillian Joseph, presenter with the Sky News at 10 has been nominated for top media award.

Gillian who has been designated in “news presenter category’’ by the prestigious TRIC awards is said to have more than 30 years of broadcast experience and can be regularly seen across the rest of the output as well as reporting on the road.

It is interesting to note that she started her broadcasting career with the BBC in Manchester before becoming a radio reporter and producer with Radio Merseyside.

A statement singed and made available to Business Day by Executive director NMO Management and PR Limited, Ngozi Omambala explained that during Gillian time in Liverpool, she was one of the first to break the news of the global story- James Bulger murder case in 1993.

According to the release, Gillian Joseph is of Afro Caribbean heritage and married for 26 years to Nigerian Olutunde Adebayo.

The release however reads: “Gillian returned home to London in 1998, working as a reporter and newsreader on BBC Radio 1 and since then she has reported for the BBC’s Black Britain programme, both the One and Six O’clock news, News night and the Holiday programme.

“She also presented a Sunday morning reflective news show on BBC London 94.9FM and regularly presented for 5 Live.

“Prior to joining Sky News, Gillian presented the news on BBC Breakfast and on BBC London. She also worked as a presenter for BBC News 24.

“Gillian played a major role in the coverage of the aftermath of the 2004 Asian Tsunami, and has reported from locations across the globe including Northern Ireland, South America and Africa.

“Accustomed to seminal stories, she presented live on air for several hours, the day Iraq went to the polls in the country’s first­­­­ democratic elections.

“Gillian has covered the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, the royal wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, the funeral of UK first female Prime Minister: Baroness Margaret Thatcher and the death of Nelson Mandela. In 2016 she played a major role in the historic American presidential elections reporting for Sky News from both Washington and New York. She returned to Washington for the 2020 election and the aftermath.

“She has covered every UK general election since 2001 and extensively reported on the EU referendum around the country.”