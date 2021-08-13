Getfitng Technologies embarks on educational transformation with scholarships

Getfitng Technologies Limited, owners and promoters of ‘Getfit Apple Cider Gummies’ a west trimmer’s product has embarked on educational transformation with award of scholarships to less privileged students.

The Company believes that no investment is better and no impact dwarfs educational intervention in the lives of the downtrodden.

Adekemi Oladipo, founder/CEO, Getfitng Technologies Limited speaking about the organisation’s input in the transformation of lives through award of educational scholarships said “we gave scholarships to all students of School of the Blind at Government Secondary School, Kwali in the 2020/2021 academic session, and we also gave scholarships to 32 less privilege students of the same school.”

We donated important learning materials such as dictionaries, math sets and books to secondary schools in Abuja and we are still distributing more,” Oladipo stated with a sense of joy.

According to her, for those working on their weight especially in the waist region, Getfitng offers the best waist trimmers, saying “we don’t make claims we cannot substantiate, and actually, our satisfied customers are the ones speaking on our behalf”.

She continued: “We post transformation photos and videos on our Instagram page @getfitng, and from the testimonials, it is clear that our waist trimmers are delivering results to those who bought and use them,” adding that the increasing popularity of the enterprise is informed by its product diversity and excellent service delivery.

“The Getfit Apple Cider Gummies is the first of its kind in Africa. It is twice as effective as the regular apple cider available abroad because it is produced specifically for the African person who eats a lot of food that makes him or her prone to extra fat,” she explained.

Getfit is popular, she noted, because “we don’t just sell waist trimmers; we are there to guide and motivate you to achieve the result.”

The Getfitng boss further advised those desirous of buying the product to learn the uniqueness of the organization. “For everyone that buys our waist trimmers or any other products, you are automatically welcomed into the Getfitng community. We have various activities and programmes that keep our loyal customers engaged with the brand.”

She enumerated some of the events the enterprise had engaged in recently, noting that “in March, we had the #Getfit70days Transformation Challenge which ended on March 28 with the first prize of N50, 000 and second prize of N30, 000. We have also had the Getfit International Women’s Day Cash Grant that awarded N50, 000 each for five women-owned businesses. We also have our N20,000 monthly giveaways for five or seven people,” she added.

Oladipo said the company has taken their time to have verified distributors across major cities in the country and we advise our customers to buy only from those on the list published on our Instagram page and payments, we have also made our account details available on our Instagram page, she said pointing that fraud is prevalent in the society.

“Oladipo further said: “Our Instagram page is also open for engagement. So also is our Whatsapp number which is on our social media pages.”