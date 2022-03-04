Gender Bill: Aisha Buhari urges NASS to reconsider decisions

Aisha Buhari, the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to the National Assembly to reconsider the recent actions rejecting a bill that clamoured for Affirmative Action for Nigerian women.

She disclosed that such reconsideration was necessary to save the women from discrimination, or be denied opportunities to contribute to the process of nation-building.

The First Lady in a statement she personally signed on Thursday, said the decision of the law makers “was contrary to the very high expectations of forward-looking Nigerian men and women”

Aisha Buhari also justifying the anger of Nigerians in the circumstance as “understandable, more so that not a single concession was made to women, contrary to the global practice of give-and-take for which people’s parliaments are noted for”

She thanked those who have supported the push for the bill, including “Dolapo Osinbajo and the multitude of Nigerian men and women and relevant UN agencies, local and international Non-governmental organisations”.

Read also: FEC approves new National Gender Policy 2021 – 2026

She also thanked the faith-based groups, and all other stakeholders and individuals for their charitable support for fair representation by women in legislative houses, public governance, and management of political parties.

“I am of the opinion that our esteemed National Assembly can still review its decision and pray that our compatriots will deeply reflect on this political, but emotive matter,” she said in the statement.

“I call on both the Senate and the House of Representatives as husbands, fathers, brothers and grandfathers to revise and reconsider reversing their conclusions so that no group, especially mothers, wives, daughters, and partners who are women will not suffer discrimination, or be denied of opportunities to contribute to the process of nation-building.