Ganduje mourns death of another high-profile member of Kano royal family

As Kano state government continues to step up its intervention programmes against the raging COVID-19 pandemic, another high-profile member of the state royal establishment, the Sarkin Ban of Bichi, Wada Waziri Ibrahim, has died.

Facts gathered by BusinessDay on the occurrence show that the 78- year-old traditional ruler was the District Head of Dambatta, before passing away on Wednesday, after a prolonged sickness.

There is no evidence yet linking the death of Wada, who was also a Kingmaker in Bichi Emirate, one of the four new emirates created by the Ganduje administration, to the Covid-19 pandemic ravaging the state.

In a condolence message delivered to the deceased’s family, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, described the death of the traditional ruler as a huge loss to the state.

“It is with great shock and heartfelt feeling that I am, on behalf of the government and good people of Kano state, commiserating with Bichi Emirate and the families of the late Sarkin Ban Bichi, Alhaji Wada Waziri, over his demise.

“Kano would forever remain appreciative of the contributions late Wada Waziri Ibrahim made to the development of the state and the nation in general, ” said governor Ganduje.

Praying that Allah give his families, the Emirate and the state the fortitude to bear the great loss, he noted that his death was striking to the state, the traditional and political leadership in the state.

According to the governor, the deceased was one of the pillars of the traditional institution even before his appointment as Sa’in Kano in the old Kano Emirate, praying that Allah forgive him and bless his soul.

“He was a great treasure as an elder, whose exemplary leadership qualities earned him all respect from his generation and the generation that follows.

“Throughout his lifetime, our beloved late Sarkin Ban Bichi, Wada Waziri Ibrahim was loved by both the ruled and the rulers,” he said.

Noting that the late Sarkin Bai will be remembered for his struggle for social justice and equality before the law, he urged his family members to continue following his footsteps.